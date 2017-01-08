Saratoga County Sheriff’s investigating armed robbery at Bon Ton in Wilton Mall

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) – We are following breaking news out of Wilton Mall where the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery.

Sergeant Joshua Welch of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call at 5:44 Sunday night from the Bon Ton that an armed robbery was in progress.

Upon arrival, they set up a perimeter and their K-9 unit responded but the male suspect had already fled. Sergeant Welch says a knife was involved.

Nobody was hurt but he says though their office has had history of responding to this store.

“We’ve had calls here in the past. Not necessarily for robberies but they’ve had larcenies out of the store. Whether or not those are related, we don’t know at this time,” said Sergeant Welch.

The suspect is still on the loose. The Sergeant hopes to get us a description as soon as possible but they are following up on leads and looking into surveillance video.

News10ABC will continue to bring you the latest developments as they become available.