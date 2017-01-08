Rider uses run in final seconds to beat Siena women’s basketball 62-61

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Rider reeled off a 9-2 run over the final 28 seconds, capped by Stella Johnson’s game-winning steal and score with just four seconds remaining as the Broncs came back to shock Siena women’s basketball 62-61 at the ARC. Junior guard Kollyns Scarbrough posted her second double-double of the season with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Scarbrough erupted for 12 points, igniting a 15-1 Siena (3-12, 2-4 MAAC) run to give the Saints their biggest lead of the game at 54-43 with 6:21 remaining.

The Saints still led by six following a pair of Deja Rawls free throws with 32 seconds remaining, but Rider’s (11-4, 5-1 MAAC) Safie Tulosso drained a jumper on the ensuing possession, and following a Siena turnover Julia Duggan drew Rider within just two with just 18 seconds to go.

Sophomore guard Jackie Benitez pushed the lead back to four with a pair of free-throws with 13 seconds left, however the Broncs Lexi Posset drained a three to dwindle the Siena lead to just one with seven seconds to go. Inbounding in the front court following a timeout, Johnson stole the entry feed and went coast-to-coast to score the decisive lay up.

Rider, who is 5-1 in conference after being picked to finish 10th, was led offensively by Robin Perkins who scored 19 points. Duggan notched her fourth double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 boards.

Senior forward Meghan Donohue contributed 12 points and a career-high 5 blocks, while Benitez tallied nine points and three steals to a Siena team which led 31-26 at the half, and only trailed for 3:30 in the game.

Siena dominated the glass 48-40. Freshman guard Sabrina Piper grabbed seven rebounds and dished out three assists off the bench for the Saints.

Siena ends their quick pitstop in Loudonville, New York and heads back out on the road. The Saints will face MAAC foe Iona on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 11 a.m.