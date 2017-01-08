Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash on Watervliet-Shaker Road

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that was reported early Sunday morning.

Police say they recieved the call just before 4:45 a.m. They say a motorist was traveling westbound on Watervliet-Shaker Road and reported that he struck what he believed to be a person laying in the road under the I-87 overpass.

When police arrived, the adult male pedestrian was found deceased. Police say it is not known how the pedestrian ended up laying in the road, but he is believed to have left Philly’s Bar and Grill at approximately 3:15 a.m. and walking in a westbound direction on Watervliet-Shaker Road.

Police say the motorist is being interviewed but there is no indication of alcohol, drugs, speed or other criminal conduct on his part.

According to the police, the victim and motorist are not being identified because next of kin has not yet been notified. The investigation is still in its early stages.

Watervliet-Shaker Road is closed between Swayze Drive and Sherwood Drive, and police say it will be for a few hours. Traffic will not be able to enter the I-87 southbound ramp to Exit 5 or exit Old Niskayuna Road onto Watervliet-Shaker Road.

Police ask if anyone was in that area at that time and may have seen anything, to contact the Colonie Police Traffic Safety Division at 783-2744.