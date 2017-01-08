Police investigating fatal pedestrian accident as possible hit and run on Watervliet-Shaker Road

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred early Sunday morning as a possible hit and run.

Police say they recieved the call just before 4:45 a.m. They say a motorist was traveling westbound on Watervliet-Shaker Road and reported that he struck what he believed to be a person laying in the road under the I-87 overpass.

When police arrived, the adult male pedestrian was found deceased. Police say it is not known how the pedestrian ended up laying in the road, but he is believed to have left Philly’s Bar and Grill at approximately 3:15 a.m. and walking in a westbound direction on Watervliet-Shaker Road.

Police say the investigation has revealed the victim may have been struck by an unknown vehicle prior to being struck by the motorist who stopped and called police. According to the police, car parts recovered from the unknown vehicle may be a Mazda, possibly a Mazda 6, with front end damage.

Police say the motorist who called is being interviewed but there is no indication of alcohol, drugs, speed or other criminal conduct on his part.

The victim, who police say is not from the arera, and the motorist who found him are not being identified because next of kin has not yet been notified. The investigation is still underway.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Part of Watervliet-Shaker Road as well as the I-87 southbound ramp to Exit 5 and exit off of Old Niskayuna Road were closed were a few hours but police say they have since reopened.

Police ask if anyone was in that area at that time and may have seen anything, to contact the Colonie Police Traffic Safety Division at 783-2744.