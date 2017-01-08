Police find vehicle that killed man in fatal pedestrian crash on Watervliet-Shaker Road

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police say they have found the vehicle used in the fatal pedestrian crash on Watervliet-Shaker Road Sunday morning.

The vehicle, a 2016 Mazda CX-5 was located on private property in Melrose, Rensselaer County. Police say the Mazda does have significant front end damage. It is being examined by state police.

Police say the registered owner of the vehicle has been located and interviewed.

Colonie Police identified the victim as Rudolph Seabron, 57, of Rome, N.Y. He was the father of three children.

Seabron was a member of the 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade as a Master Sergeant. He was at the New York State Armory in Latham this weekend for a drill.

Police say Seabron joined the New York Army National Guard in 1996 after serving in the Marine Corps. He served in Iraq in 2004, Afghanistan in 2008, and Kuwait in 2012.

His LinkedIn pages says he had been working as a shuttle bus driver for Turning Stone Casino and Resort. He did remain active in the guard as a dedicated member.

“Family man serving our country who gets hit by a driver who leaves the scene,” Lt. Ken Pero said. “He doesn’t deserve that.”

Susan Darbyshire has lived off of Watervliet-Shaker Road Route 155 for 26 years and never expected to see what she did early Sunday morning.

“The traffic is really heavy on that road and very fast,” said Susan Darbyshire. “I saw all the lights and just didn’t know what was happening.”

She’d later learn that a man, later identified as Seabron, was hit and killed.

Police say they received the call just before 4:45 a.m. They say a motorist was traveling westbound on Watervliet-Shaker Road and reported that he struck what he believed to be a person lying in the road under the I-87 overpass.

When police arrived, Seabron was found deceased. Police say it is not known how Seabron ended up laying in the road, but he is believed to have left Philly’s Bar and Grill at approximately 3:15 a.m. and walking in a westbound direction on Watervliet-Shaker Road.

The restaurant owner tells NEWS10 ABC he doesn’t know if Seabron was there or not. And he released the following statement “It’s unfortunate that it happened and our hearts and prayers go out to his family.”

He added if someone is visibly intoxicated their policy is to always put them in a cab when they leave.

Darbyshire says people don’t walk Watervliet-Shaker for good reason, it’s not pedestrian-friendly.

“No sidewalks. There’s no provision for any pedestrians,” said Darbyshire.

And while she feels bad for the victim’s family, she says no matter the circumstance, no one should be walking this road.

“There’s no reason for anybody to be walking or crossing there, absolutely not,” said Darbyshire.

Police say the investigation revealed the victim was struck by an unknown vehicle prior to being struck by the motorist who stopped and called the police.

According to police, vehicle parts left at the scene indicated that the vehicle was a 2013-2016 Mazda CX-5 (SUV) of an unknown color. The vehicle likely had front end and undercarriage damage.

Police say the motorist who called is being interviewed but there is no indication of alcohol, drugs, speed or other criminal conduct on his part.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Part of Watervliet-Shaker Road, as well as the I-87 southbound ramp to Exit 5 and exit off of Old Niskayuna Road, were closed for a few hours.

An Army National Guard Casualty Assistance Team is working with the family.

Police ask if anyone was in that area at that time and may have seen anything, to contact the Colonie Police Traffic Safety Division at 783-2744.