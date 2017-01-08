Man accused of driving under influence of fentanyl charged with killing woman in head-on crash

SHOKAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman was killed in a head-on crash after police say another driver crossed into oncoming traffic.

State police say Danny Griffin was driving westbound on Route 28 when he crossed into the eastbound lane and hit an oncoming car. The victim police identified as Dolores Falkowski died while being taken to the hospital.

During their investigation, troopers found Griffin was under the influence of fentanyl during the time of that crash. Fentanyl is a drug 50 times more powerful than heroin. Police also found hypodermic needles, heroin, and pipes used to smoke crack cocaine in his vehicle.

Griffin was charged with vehicular manslaughter and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and remanded to Ulster County Jail.