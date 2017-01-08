Major water main break impacting Vliet and Francis Street in city of Cohoes

COHOES, NY (NEWS10) – There is a major water main break at the corner of Vliet Street and Francis Street in Cohoes.

Due to inclement weather conditions, the repairs may take more time than normal. The roadway is freezing over quickly, making it hard to locate the valves.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes due to the hazardous road conditions. People around this area will experience little to no water pressure during this period.

Some discoloration in the water is expected but this is normal and not harmful. However, washing of laundry is not recommended during and immediately following the repair as discoloration of light-colored laundry may happen.

The City of Cohoes is sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.