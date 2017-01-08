Knights of Columbus hold breakfast to support Christmas Day fire victims

WATERFORD, NY (NEWS10) – A local family hit by tragedy around the holidays and now local community members and a local organization are reaching out so they can finally smile again.

They weren’t just serving up breakfast there they were serving up hope for the future.

It was just two weeks ago Christmas Day. While many of us were gathering with loved ones and opening presents, Melissa Pelkey and her two sons watched this fire destroy their home.

“Going into the house and seeing the damage is pretty difficult,” said Melissa Pelkey.

Pelkey said it’s been a difficult time for the family.

“My kids are doing okay. They had a hard time; they lost a lot of things that are really precious to them,” said Pelkey.

But she also said the community response has been incredible.

“My heart is so full from everybody’s loving and kindness and help. I’ve never been in a community like this before,” said Pelkey.

On Sunday morning, the Knights of Columbus in Waterford host their monthly breakfast, but this one with extra meaning. Raising money, every single cent of it going back to Pelkey and her kids.

“They lost everything that day. This is just a little piece. This is just helping a little bit. They could still use a lot more help,” said Craig Colligan, the Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus.

There’s home fries, and eggs, OJ, and of course, bacon. But most importantly, there is a room full of love and a neighborhood full of support.

“Seeing all these people here to come together for such a good cause and to help out me and my family is just overwhelming,” said Pelkey.

Pelkey tells News10ABC she and her kids are staying with a friend and still waiting for an apartment.

But events like this one help make that transition easier.

“I just want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We wouldn’t be able to get through this without everybody,” said Pelkey.