Killington Ski Resort employee dies after apparent fall

KILLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Killington Ski Resort employee has died after Vermont State Police say he fell from a catwalk.

Crews responded to the mountain at 4 p.m. Saturday after the employee, Jeffery Chalk, was found unresponsive on the floor of a gondola terminal by another employee.

Chalk was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead around 5:30 p.m. Authorities say it appears he fell 13 feet onto a cement floor, hitting his head.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted in order to determine cause and manner of death. The incident is still under investigation.

