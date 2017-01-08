Gov. Cuomo announces proposal of “Democracy Project,” aims to modernize New York’s voting system

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced several actions to modernize New York’s voting system.

The project called the “Democracy Project,” would allow early voting, adoption of automatic voter registration and same day voter registration. Governor Cuomo says these actions will remove unnecessary barriers that prevent participation in elections, and increase accuracy within the voting process.

“Voting is the cornerstone of our democracy. This past election shined a bright light on the deficiencies of New York’s antiquated election laws and the artificial barriers they create that prevent and discourage voters from exercising this sacred right, ” Governor Cuomo said. “These proposals will modernize and open up our election system, making it easier for more voters to participate in the process and helping to make a more fair, more just and more representative New York for all.”

Governor Cuomo says since New York is one of the only states without early voting, early voting would require every county to offer residents access to at least one early voting poll site in the 12 days that lead up to Election Day. Early voting is aimed to provide residents with more time to vote when they have activities such as work and school to tend to. It also would eliminate long lines and registration errors.

Additionally, an automatic voter registration would proposed in efforts to streamline DMV services by automatically sending voters’ information used in a DMV application directly to the County Board of Elections. Residents can still choose to opt out if they do not want to vote. Governor Cuomo says automatic voter registration would improve accuracy of voter registration lists and reduce costs.

The same day voter registration proposal would allow New Yorkers to register and vote on the same day so that registration deadlines do not prevent New Yorkers from being able to vote. According to the Governor’s office, this would increase overall accessibility of the democratic process to citizens.