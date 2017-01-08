Family, friends paying respects to longtime Albany Firefighter William O’Leary who died of heart attack

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Right now friends and family are paying their respects to an Albany firefighter who died of a heart attack last Monday.

William O’Leary was a 16-year veteran of the Albany Fire Department and worked for the city of Rensselaer. He was also an active member of the Albany Yacht Club.

A funeral will be held Monday morning at 9:30 at the Church of Saint Mary on Capitol Hill.

Friends and loved ones say O’Leary had a significant impact on their lives.

“He was very outgoing very friendly and extremely helpful to anybody that was in need. Anybody that was working on their house and needed painting done, who needed assistance with anything, he was that kind of guy. Had any tool and was more than willing to let anyone borrow that tool,” said Captain Gregory Coons, a former coworker of O’Leary’s.

O’Leary was just 52-years-old.

