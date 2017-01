MEMPHIS, Tenn, (CNN) — Elvis fans are celebrating “The King” this weekend.

Elvis Presley would have turned 82 on Sunday if he were alive. Graceland has been marking the event since Thursday.

So far, the estate in Memphis has held a “Viva Las Vegas Sing-a-Long” and Elvis trivia.

Sunday, Graceland is holding a birthday proclamation ceremony and live music entertainment.

Elvis died in 1977. The Rock n’ Roll legend was 42.