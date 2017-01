TROY, NY (NEWS10) – Troy Fire Department battled a vacant building that went up in flames at 431 10th Street.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. There was heavy fire when crews arrived on the scene.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in just 20 minutes. Gas and electric was shut off in the building.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.