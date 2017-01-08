Breakfast fundraiser held for Waterford family who lost nearly everything in Christmas Day fire

Related Coverage Phillips Hardware collecting donations for family after fire destroys home on Christmas

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A community is coming together after a local family lost nearly everything in a Christmas Day fire.

The Waterford Knights of Columbus are holding a breakfast buffet to raise money for a mom and her two teens whose First Street apartment was badly damaged in an electrical fire.

The fundraiser will be held at 76 Grace Street, Northside in Waterford from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The menu includes eggs, pancakes, French toast, coffee and more.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids under 12-years-old. Children under 5-years-old are free. All proceeds will go to the fire victims.

Donations can be dropped off at the Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District and various other locations as well.