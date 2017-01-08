136,000 Volkswagen and Audi cars being recalled due to faulty anti-lock brake systems

(NEWS10) – There’s an important recall to tell you about for tens of thousands of cars.

Volkswagen and Audi, recalling nearly 136,000 cars for fear the brakes may not be working properly.

The recall covers the 2009-to-2010 Volkswagen Jetta a-5 sedans, Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen, EOS, G-T-T, Rabbi, Audi A-3 and 2010 Volkswagen Golf A-6 vehicles.

In them, anti-lock brake system’s control unit may fail when the system or the electronic stability control are activated.

The problems are with the anti-lock brake system. Volkswagen says it will notify owners, and get it fixed free of charge.