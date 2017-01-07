Three athletes from UVM injured during evacuation at Fort Lauderdale airport

BURLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Three athletes from the University of Vermont’s Swimming and Diving Team were injured while evacuating their terminal during the shooting incident at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Director of Athletics Jeffrey Schulman says students, coaches and staff were not in the terminal where the shooting occurred, but that the scene in their terminal became “hurried and chaotic.”

One was treated at the hospital for a broken foot, and the two others were treated by a UVM athletic trainer who is accompanying the team.

After their terminal was evacuated, the team was moved to several different holding areas around the airport grounds. They were able to go to their hotel around 9 p.m.

The team is booked on the first available flight out of Florida, due to the size of their group, early Sunday morning.

Shulman says, “the head coach, Gerry Cournoyer, along with his three assistant coaches and our athletic trainer, have done an amazing job of leading and caring for our students through a very traumatic experience. We have staff from Counseling and Psychiatry Services (CAPS) on call and are prepared to support the team and individual students in whatever ways are needed.”