Teen charged with attempted murder of baby

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFTS) — A Florida teenager has been arrested and charged with trying to kill an infant.

New Port Richey police say the 14-year old admitted trying to suffocate the baby at the family home. He told detectives he put the 4-month old face down on the couch then put a pillow over its head.

The teen then watched for five or ten minutes as the baby struggled to breathe. According to investigators, the parents returned home just in time to save the child, who was not hurt.

They had left the teen in charge of the infant while they ran errands.

Investigators are now looking into the teenager’s background to see if he has any mental issues.