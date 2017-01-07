Shen Rowing team supports teammate by raising awareness about Aplastic Anemia

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – A 16-year-old suffering from a rare blood disorder is getting some help from her teammates.

Members of the Shen Rowing team spent the afternoon raising awareness about Aplastic Anemia, which teammate Natasha Rojas was diagnosed with last fall.

Because of the disease, Rojas needed a Bone Marrow transplant in December, which she was able to get from her young sister.

But finding a Bone Marrow donor isn’t always that simple. Rojas’s friends hosted a donor registry drive today at Crossgates Mall to help others like her in need.

“Finding a bone marrow donor is really hard. Strangers don’t like to donate because they think it’s a surgical procedure when simply it’s like donating blood. They take your blood and stem cells come out of your blood and they put the rest back in you so it helps people who are less fortunate,” said Kelli Castaldo, a friend of Natasha’s.

And the team is still helping Rojas too. They’ve set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her medical expenses.

Click on the link below if you’d like to donate.

https://www.gofundme.com/FightAplasticAnemia

