Security tightened at Albany International Airport one day after Florida airport shooting

COLONIE, NY (NEWS10) – “I feel very bad for the people that this happened to,” said Barbara Webb, who’s from Albany and flying to Fort Lauderdale.

Barbara Webb is sad one day after a shooting at Fort Lauderdale International Airport left five dead. But she’s not worried to be flying there. In fact, she feels safer.

“I figured the day after some tragedy like that happens, they’re going to have really good security, and I don’t have any fear,” said Webb.

In Albany, patrols are up.

“You know there’s still a lot of vacations planned, a lot of people coming and going, and a lot of people they want to know that the airport is safe and the airport is secure,” said Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple.

Sheriff Craig Apple says they increased security Friday, bringing in their K-9s, and kept that going Saturday.

The K-9s are there both to offer calm to passengers and potentially search suspicious packages.

“We’ve got our K9s rotating through a lot more frequent than normal,” said Sheriff Apple.

But no matter how much extra staff he sends to the airport, Sheriff Apple says everyone’s safety comes down to one message.

“If you see something, say something. I could put 150 cops over there but still you know somebody bad is going to do something bad,” said Sheriff Apple.

As for Webb, she’s been planning her trip to Florida for some time.

“When my time is up, it’s up, and this is an adventure, “said Webb.

And she’s not going to let anything get in her way.

“I’m just gonna show up in my life because if I don’t I’m gonna miss a lot of fun, and I’m at that age where I want to have all the fun I can get,” said Webb.

Sheriff Apple says they’ll keep the increased patrols at the airport for the next few days.