RPI men’s hockey defeated in Lake Placid for 7th straight loss

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. – Sam Vigneault recorded four points to lead the Clarkson University men’s hockey team to a 6-1 win over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) on Saturday night at 1980 Herb Brooks Arena. With the win, the Golden Knights improve to 10-8-3, while the Engineers drop to 3-19-1.

Clarkson controlled play throughout to gain their second win of the season over the Engineers, outshooting their rivals 27-21. Vigneault scored two goals and two assists and freshman Haralds Egle tallied twice to highlight Clarkson’s offensive efforts.

Clarkson took advantage of four straight penalties midway through the first period to take a 1-0.

Junior Terrance Amorosa made the Knights’ fourth power play of the game count when he connected on a one-timer at the top of the slot just 11 seconds into the man-advantage opportunity for his second goal of the season at 10:46. FreshmanDevin Brosseau recorded his 11th assist of the year with the pass to Amorosa. Freshman Nico Sturm also assisted.

The Knights came away with three scores in the middle frame to hold a commanding 4-0 lead through 40 minutes.

Vigneault began the period scoring with an unassisted breakaway tally at 4:10 for his fifth goal of the season.

Egle connected for his first of the night, finishing off a pass from senior Troy Josephs at the top of the crease at 15:37.

With two seconds left on the power play, Egle fired a shot through the pads of RPI goaltender Cam Hackett from the bottom of the right circle at 18:29 for his fifth goal of the season. Vigneault picked up his team-high 12 assist of the night to set up the score.

Vigneault scored his second of the night and sixth of the season with Josephs and senior Jordan Boucher assisting at 11:38 of the third.

Junior Ben Dalpe made it 6-0 with his second shorthanded goal of the season, and the Knights’ fifth of the year, taking a pass off the glass from junior defenseman Kelly Summers and scoring on a breakaway at 16:55.

RPI spoiled freshman goaltender Jake Kielly’s shutout bid with its lone goal with 11 seconds remaining, as junior Lou Nanne scored his second goal of the season, with an assist to classmate Drew Melanson.

Kielly recorded 20 saves in the win, while Hackett had 21.

RPI is back in action next weekend, when it hosts fourth-ranked Harvard and Dartmouth. Clarkson travels to Yale and Brown next weekend.