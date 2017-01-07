Police charge, identify teen who led police on chase with stolen car, crashed into Albany home

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police have arrested the teenager who they say stole a vehicle and crashed it into a building.

Police say Saturday night around 6:20 p.m., they were called to the 200 block of Lark Street for a report of a stolen car. Officers tried to make a traffic stop but the driver wouldn’t stop, leading them on a short chase.

It ended when the 16-year-old driver police identified as Xavier Bolden crashed into a home at the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Partridge Street, creating a hole in the building. Police say the driver was taken to Albany Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police say Bolden was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in the Albany City Criminal Court at a later date.