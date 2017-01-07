Police arrest woman for giving false name during traffic stop

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, police arrested a woman for giving a false name during a traffic infraction.

Police say Melanie McCabe, 31, of Schenectady had no identification and gave a name that was not on file with DMV. After they contacted the registered owner of the vehicle she was driving, they were able to identify her.

Once they identified McCabe, police say they found she had a suspended driver’s license and was wanted on a warrant out of Schenectady.

McCabe was charged with false personation and aggravated unlicensed operation.

She was arraigned and remanded to Schenectady County Jail.

