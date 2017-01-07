Mother, son die after falling through ice at park

MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. (KAKE) — A mother and her young son died Friday after they fell through the ice at a Kansas park.

Moundridge fire crews were able to pull the father to safety.

Shortly after 3 p.m., Moundridge Fire responded to the call of three people falling under the ice at pack park in Moundridge. Moundridge Fire Chief Ron Blaylock was one of about 15 people from the town to respond.

“We were called because they were out on the ice and fell through,” Blaylock said.

There were complications getting to the family.

“We don’t have a boat on our fire department, so getting to them is pretty tricky, so we had to call outside resources for that,” Blaylock explained.

The father was rescued, but they had to wait to get the mother and son until a rescue boat arrived.

“We got them by boat, we were able to get one out while he was still above water and the other two were submerged,” Blaylock said.

Blaylock knows most people in the tight knit community, but he didn’t know the father, mother and son.

“It’s my understanding they are visiting relatives down here from, I think they are from California,” Blaylock said.

According to Blaylock, calls like this are rare, but it doesn’t make it easier.

“It’s a tough call, it’s a pretty tough call,” Blaylock said. “Stay off the ice that’s the biggest one.”

The names of the victims have not yet been released.