Man trying to hide arrest buys 100s of newspapers

PALMYRA, N.Y. (AP) – A man in upstate New York didn’t want people reading about his Dec. 29 drunken-driving arrest.

The owner of the 12,000-circulation Times of Wayne County says Joseph Talbot bought nearly 1,000 newsstand copies of the New Year’s Eve edition at $1.25 each, and police say they had to charge Talbot with refusing to be fingerprinted or photographed.

Talbot had told them he didn’t want his mugshot in the newspaper. Talbot may not have realized that the paper also published his mugshot online.