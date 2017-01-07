Father, son charged for stealing copper materials in Green Island

David and Christopher White
GREEN ISLAND, NY (NEWS10) – On Friday January 6, at around 11:30 pm, Green Island Police responded to LAI International (formerly Zak Inc.) at 1 Tibbits Avenue following the activation of a commercial fire alarm.

Two responding patrolmen saw two suspects within the fenced-in work yard of the business. After a brief foot pursuit, both suspects were caught.

27-year-old Christopher White and 52-year-old David White, both from Cohoes, had illegally entered the work yard and stole copper material.

Representatives from LAI International are involved and assisting in the investigation.

The two men arrested are father and son. Both were arraigned in Green Island Town Court and remanded to Albany County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be pending.

