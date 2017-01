SCHENECTADY,NY (NEWS10) – Crews were called after a fire broke out at a home in Schenectady causing the roof to collapse.

Over 20 firefighters were called to Florence Street. When they arrived, they found smoke and fire coming out of the second floor of the house.

According to the Assistant Fire Chief, two people and several pets were home at the time of the fire.

Nobody was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.