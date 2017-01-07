Albany Curling Club hosting open house this weekend

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – The long winter months have some people counting the days until spring but there are still plenty of fun local hobbies you can take part in.

The Albany Curling Club is hosting their open house this weekend.

Okay I get it. Winter in Albany can get a little cold and maybe there’s not a lot to do but look a little closer and you might find places like the Albany Curling Club.

This weekend is their open house and trust me, it’s a good time.

I know what you’re thinking: Isn’t this that sport in the Winter Olympics? The one sandwiched in between figure skating and hockey. Well yes, but it’s so much more than that.

“The strategy is what really drew me into it. I hit the hack, went out one time and I’m like, sign me up,” said Kirstie Fanning, a member of the Albany Curling Club.

Kirstie Fanning has been a member of the Albany Curling Club for five years. She says it’s downright addicting and people from all walks of life are signing up to try it.

“We accept everybody. There are doctors here, lawyers here and people here that would never meet anyone else besides where they work,” said Fanning.

Sounds nice, but maybe now you’re thinking, c’mon how tough can it be? I too thought it was easy. I was wrong.

“Don’t think about falling, I fall all the time. I still fall to this day, embarrass yourself. Laugh about it. Get up. You will be sore, but don’t think about falling,” said Fanning.

And despite the falls, it’s a fun sport that requires skill. Not only that, but it builds friendships too.

“You know we all sit down after the game and have a friendly drink and discuss the game and the winners buy which is very nice. I’ve never had anybody come off the ice at an open house and say it was a waste of time,” said Ed O’Neil, Membership Chairman.

This weekend the Albany Curling Club is hosting an open house, inviting the public to come see what it’s all about.

“We’re definitely eccentric, I would say that. We’re all friends and that’s what I like about it. There’s no contention, no competition,” said Fanning.

Try it and I promise the next time you watch those Winter Olympics, you’ll never look at curling the same way.

And if you missed it today, don’t worry! From noon to 4 tomorrow, there’s another open house.

So what are you waiting for? Get out the door and come check out the Albany Curling Club.

Her goes my attempt, nailed it.