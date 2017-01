ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – At around 6:20pm Saturday night, Albany Police were called to the 200 block of Lark Street for a report of a stolen car.

Police then attempted to initiate a traffics top and the car refused. The 16-year-old driver led police on a brief pursuit and ended up driving into a home on the corner of Clinton Avenue and Partridge Street.

The 16-year-old was taken to Albany Med for minor injuries.

The 16-year-old has not been charged.