HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A special visitor visited some local elementary students to say “thank you.”

Students at Hoosick Falls Elementary School wrote letters to U.S. Navy Sailors for Veterans Day to thank those on board the USS San Antonio.

On Friday, Damage Controlman Petty Officer 3rd Class Antony Brownell came to the school and presented second and third grade students with a plaque to show the sailors’ appreciation.

He told the kids their letters meant a lot to him and his shipmates.