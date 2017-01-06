Suspected Amsterdam drug dealer arrested

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A traffic stop this week led Amsterdam police to a man wanted in an ongoing drug investigation.

Detectives stopped the car on East Main Street and took 24-year-old Anthony Diaz into custody.

Officers say their investigation had already led them to believe he was selling drugs in the city.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the car.

Inside a hidden compartment inside, police say they found about $13,000 and a substantial amount of uncut cocaine and heroin.

Two other people inside the car, 27-year-old Victor Diaz and 24-year-old Nicole Abraham, were also arrested.

All three are now behind bars.