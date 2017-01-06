Security at Albany International Airport stepped up following Fla. airport shooting

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There is a very noticeable increased police presence inside and outside of the airport following the shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport on Friday.

Members of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office are parked outside and some of them are walking around with dogs to make sure everything and everyone is safe.

Officials say methods and procedures are very fluid and adaptable. They are based on the latest local, national and international intelligence.

The last flight that left here to head to Fort Lauderdale has been diverted to Palm Beach.

Airport officials and the sheriff says what happened in Fort Lauderdale is every airport’s nightmare and they can never be too prepared when it comes to preventing incidents like that one.

It’s unclear how long members with the Sheriff Department will be there. Officials stress there is no reason for anyone to be concerned in light of what happened at the Florida airport.