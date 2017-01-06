Police: Teen painted swastikas in Esperance because they were ‘easy to draw’

ESPERANCE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a 13-year-old they say painted swastikas in Esperance.

The swastikas were discovered at several locations in the village on New Year’s Day.

Police say the juvenile acted alone and did not target a specific group or person because of any perception or bias. The teen is familiar through the symbol through video games and chose it because police say it was “easy to draw.”

According to police, the teen is accused of going into the basement of a building where graffiti was found.

The teen is charged with 10 counts of making graffiti and one count of third-degree burglary.

He is due in family court at a later date.