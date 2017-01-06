Police looking for suspect after TD Bank robbery in Colonie

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police are investigating a robbery at TD Bank on Central Avenue Friday morning.
The robbery happened just after 11 a.m.
Police say the man handed the teller a note and demanded money. He never showed or suggested that he had a weapon during the robbery.
The man is described as being white, between the ages of 30 and 35 years old, having an athletic build and a goatee.
He was last seen wearing a light colored winter hat, sunglasses, and a gray Northface pullover and sweatpants.
No word on how much money he got away with.
Police say no one was hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Colonie Police at (518)-783-2754.