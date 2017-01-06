Police continue homicide investigation into the death of 81-year-old woman in Arlington

Related Coverage Police investigating suspected homicide in Bennington Co.

ARLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Vermont State Police say investigators were busy conducting interviews regarding the death of 81-year-old Helen Jones.

Police have not said what they believed happened to Jones, only that this remains a homicide investigation.

“Scary, frightening, sad. Sad is the bigger word you know it’s just hard to believe,” Cathy Corey, a neighbor, said.

Hard to believe for neighbors like Jim and Cathy Corey who walk by her home every morning, that someone may have harmed Helen Jones. her body found inside her Buck Hill Road home by a friend Wednesday night.

Robert Brown says Vermont State Police spoke with him on Thursday because his home is two doors down.

Robert Brown says Vermont State Police spoke with him yesterday because his home two doors down was recently broken into.

“Somebody broke in here two weeks ago and stole medication from here too so now you got to lock your doors around here,” Robert Brown said.

Police have not said publicly how Jones died and an autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death. Brown says he believes the homicide investigation could be similar to what happened at his home.

“The police detective told me it was drug related. Somebody broke in and stole her medication,” Brown said.

Police have not confirmed that information and did not have any new information to give on Friday but Jim Corey also thinks his neighbor was the target of a drug-related crime.

“I can’t imagine there would be any other explanation because I couldn’t imagine why anyone would go after an 81-year-old woman who keeps to herself,” Jim said.

Regardless of what may have happened to Helen Jones, some tell me they’re on edge and taking extra precautions.

“We definitely are locking our car doors. Last night we locked the storm door and the door to the house which we normally don’t,” Cathy said.

“I don’t have a concern right now. Anybody that tries coming in here has a concern because we’re ready,” Browns aid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police.