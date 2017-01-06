Live WWII-era grenade found at central NY consignment shop

By Published:
cool-stuff-consignment

CLINTON, N.Y. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies were called to a central New York consignment shop after a live World War II-era hand grenade was found among a box of items being unpacked at the store.

The grenade, believed to be from the 1930s or 1940s, was moved to an outdoor space by the time Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at Cool Stuff Consignment in the village of Clinton on Thursday afternoon.

The grenade was part of a large purchase from a recent building contents sale outside of the county. Authorities say the safety-pin, spoon and original fuse all appeared to remain intact.

A member of the New York State Police Bomb Disposal Unit determined that the device was live and the grenade was removed from the location for detonation.

