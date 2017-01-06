Lincoln Park pool in Albany leaking 500K gallons per day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany is hoping to finally put a plug on a nearly 90-year leak in a popular and historic pool.

Since the Lincoln Park pool was built in 1930 it has been losing water.

Currently, it leaks 500,000 gallons of water per day!

The water eventually drains into the sewer system.

To conserve water and keep the pool open, the city is investigating how to finally fix the leak.

“It’s been a popular recreational resource for the city for a very long time and our goal is to keep it that way for a very long time in the future,” Joe Coffey, Albany Water Commissioner, said. “That’s also part of sustainability. We preserve and maintain the resources that we have so folks that come after us can enjoy what we had.”

The water department says refilling the pool doesn’t cost the city money since they produce the water.

An engineering study is expected to begin in the spring.