Capital Heroes: Hope Club in Latham

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A yoga class for those touched by cancer has a focus on getting well and staying well.

Despite such tough news, they’ve found hope through the one of its kind, volunteer driven Hope Club in Latham, is our Capital Hero.

“It’s a comforting place, it is like coming home,” Deborah McGuinness said.

McGuinness, who a breast cancer survivor, found just what she needed here – the warm, homey spaces for support groups, the kitchen where healthy cooking classes and community lunches happen, the look good and feel better wig and makeup room, the free massages, and even recovery buddies.

“I got connected with people who could really understand on a very deep level.”

Families of those diagnosed get support too with the kids club helping many.

Children can work through their raw emotions at such an uncertain and challenging time, whether they’re the ones faced with a diagnosis or it’s a parent or grandparent affected.

“People don’t have to suffer alone they don’t have to go through the process of having cancer alone. We support each other and we help each other.”