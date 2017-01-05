Troy Emergency Response Team will stay

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy officials announced that the Emergency Response Team will stay after public outcry from both inside and outside the city.

In a statement, Mayor Patrick Madden says his administration has worked with police to preserve the team in a manner that does not significantly impact overtime expenses while ensuring continued effectiveness of public safety efforts.

City Council President Carmella Mantello agrees with the move. She called this “a victory for the people of Troy, Troy Police Department, and safety of our community.”

 

