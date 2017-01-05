TECH TALK: Wearing your tech to stay fit

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Whether you want to sleep more, walk more, eat more – or maybe less – there’s probably a device for that. This new year, you really have no excuse not to hit the gym and stay healthy.

Hitting the gym and staying active can still be a difficult task for many people.

“This will give you the motivation if you are motivated by goals; if you’re motivated by stickers,” Verizon’s main tech guy Steve Van Dinter said.

Many people are turning to wearable technology. Van Dinter walked NEWS10 through multiple options to suit your needs.

“It all comes down to what am I actually going to wear?” he said.

From Fitbit to Garmin, Samsung or even WiThings, they all keep you accountable by tracking your steps, setting goals and even monitoring your sleep.

“Until you wear one of these you don’t realize how little you get,” Van Dinter said.

Fitbit’s bare bones model called the Flex starts at $79. If you want to have all the bells and whistles, the Blaze – which almost acts as a smart watch – will cost you $200.

You should also keep battery life in mind. The higher the tech the more you’ll have to charge your device. So if you want something you can wear and keep on for a while, consider the WiThings Activity Tracker, which can hold a charge for six months.

“Still sends information to your phone, but all it’s really doing is tracking how many steps and the distance you’ve gone.” Van Dinter explained.

With a simple screen there is not much to look at, but most of trackers come with their own apps complete with a dashboard with all the data you need.

Van Dinter does have has a simple reminder, though: “You actually do have to get up and move.”

If you’re wondering about the accuracy of the different trackers, there is some difference between the brands in the number of steps and calories they count. Van Dinter says it’s not significant, and the main thing is to get people up and moving.