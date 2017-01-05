State plow driver in 2 crashes, charged with DWI last month

WILTON, N.Y. (AP/NEWS10) – Authorities say a New York state snowplow driver was involved in two work-related crashes, one of them fatal, and charged with drunk driving while off duty during a 17-day span last month.

Mark Johnson of Moreau, 56, a Department of Transportation plow truck driver, was involved in a fatal collision on Interstate 87, the Adirondack Northway, on Dec. 22 near Saratoga Springs and a non-fatal crash along the same stretch of highway eight days earlier on Dec. 14.

Police say no tickets were issued in the earlier accident and they could not find a definitive fault, but that Johnson was the lane-changer in the accident.

On Dec. 5, Johnson was also charged with DWI following a traffic stop. His blood alcohol content level was .30 percent, nearly four times the legal limit. Police say he did not lose his license.

Police say the fatal accident is still under investigation and it could take months due to the work itself and because of the volume of cases they handle.

The DOT say they could not comment on the investigation or anything regarding Johnson because it is a personnel matter.