Siena Athletics, Hannaford team up to end hunger in Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Athletics and Hannaford Supermarkets are teaming up to end hunger in the Capital Region.

This weekend, the “Hannaford Helps Fight Hunger Night” will kick off at the Times Union Center and they need your help.

Fans attending the Siena men’s home game against St. Peter’s are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the regional food bank. Cash donations will also be accepted.

There’s some incentive. If you bring at least three items, you’ll get a voucher for two free tickets to a future Siena basketball home game.

“There’s nothing more important than helping people that are in need, especially when it’s cold out there and they need food and perishable items, or non-perishable items,” said Siena’s men’s basketball team head coach, Jimmy Patsos. “Any form of giving is great, but for this you get to go to the game. We really need your support for our home game against St. Peter’s.”

The game starts at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. Food items can be dropped off at the Times Union Center Concourse outside of Sections 104 and 105.