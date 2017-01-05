Siena Athletics, Hannaford team up to end hunger in Capital Region

Web Staff Published:
siena-hanaford

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Athletics and Hannaford Supermarkets are teaming up to end hunger in the Capital Region.

This weekend, the “Hannaford Helps Fight Hunger Night” will kick off at the Times Union Center and they need your help.

Fans attending the Siena men’s home game against St. Peter’s are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the regional food bank. Cash donations will also be accepted.

There’s some incentive. If you bring at least three items, you’ll get a voucher for two free tickets to a future Siena basketball home game.

“There’s nothing more important than helping people that are in need, especially when it’s cold out there and they need food and perishable items, or non-perishable items,” said Siena’s men’s basketball team head coach, Jimmy Patsos. “Any form of giving is great, but for this you get to go to the game. We really need your support for our home game against St. Peter’s.”

The game starts at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. Food items can be dropped off at the Times Union Center Concourse outside of Sections 104 and 105.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s