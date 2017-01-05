Saratoga County woman wanted for stealing nine cases of beer, frozen food

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have issued a search warrant for a Saratoga County woman accused of stealing several cases of beer and boxes of frozen food from a Price Chopper in 2015.

Police say 27-year-old Robin Taylor stole nine cases of beer and several boxes of frozen food from Price Chopper in Malta in 2015.

Taylor also has seven other outstanding warrants from other police agencies for similar crimes.

Her last known address was in Corinth. She is 5′ 06″ with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information as to Taylor’s whereabouts should contact New York State Police ASAP at 518-899-2225. Police warn not to take any action on your own other than contact police.