RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — An organization that works with refugees arriving in Vermont has now opened an office in Rutland.

This comes ahead of the expected arrival of the first refugees from Syria and Iraq. The US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants said three people have been hired to work at the new office.

They’ll get intensive training as they start their jobs. The first of up to 100 refugees, mostly from Syria, are expected to start arriving in Rutland within the next few weeks.