Police investigating suspected homicide in Arlington, VT

ARLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Vermont State Police are currently investigating a suspected homicide in Bennington County.

Police say they received a 9-1-1 call around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night that an elderly woman was found deceased in a residence on Buck Hill Road. The caller was the victim’s neighbor who was alerted by a friend of the victim.

Police have identified the victim as Helen Jones, 81.

A friend went to check on Jones as per a request from an out of the state family member and had discovered her deceased.

When police arrived, they observed evidence of a suspected homicide. Police say the investigation is still in its early stages and is ongoing. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

Vermont State Police are looking to speak anyone who may have information regarding the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 802-442-5421.

Bennington County Sheriff’s Office, State Police, and the Crime Scene Search Team are assisting with the investigation.