Police investigating 5-car crash in Hannaford parking lot

CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police responded to a 5-car crash in the Hannaford parking lot on Main Street on Thursday.

Police say an elderly female driver drove her vehicle over a curb at a high rate of speed from Main Street. She then entered the Hannaford parking lot and crashed into five parked cars.

Three of them appear to be totaled, according to police.

The female was transported to St. Peters Hotel due to injuries. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Police investigating 5-car crash in Cairo View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: Town of Cairo Police Department Credit: Town of Cairo Police Department Credit: Town of Cairo Police Department Credit: Town of Cairo Police Department Credit: Town of Cairo Police Department