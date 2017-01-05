Pittsfield Police close-call a reminder to “Move Over”

PITTSFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A close-call in Pittsfield is a great reminder for drivers to move over when they see police or emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

The Pittsfield Police department officials posted several photos online showing a police cruiser with a crumpled driver’s side door.

In the post, police say the cruiser was parked on the side of a roadway during a traffic stop. The officer was attempting to get out of the car when a passing vehicle failed to move over into the adjacent lane and struck the door.

Police say the officer inside the cruiser was not injured.

The Facebook post was meant as a way to remind the public of the “Move Over Law” on the books in Massachusetts since March 22, 2009, requiring drivers approaching a stationary emergency or maintenance vehicles with flashing lights to move over into another lane if it’s safe to do so, or to reduce their speed.

Failure to comply could result in a fine of up to $100.

Police say the goal is to make police, firefighters, paramedics, tow truck drivers, and all roadside emergency and maintenance professionals safer on the job.