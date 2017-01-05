One of three remaining Shaker members passes away

By Published:
sister-frances-carr

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One of the three remaining Shaker members passed away on Monday.

Sister Frances Carr died in the Shaker Village of Sabbathday Lake in Maine. The dwindling religious sect originally planted roots in Albany, where they started their first American settlement.

The innovative Shaker community designed their own tools, mass produced furniture and left a lasting mark on the outside world.

“Their influences were really pervasive in so many different areas,” Starlyn D’Angelo, Executive Director of Shaker Heritage Society, said. “You can also look at things like legal history. Divorce laws started to change because of shaker celibacy and the communal nature of their societies.”

The Shakers also built some of our well-known roads.

