Local parents react to new guidelines advising peanut-based foods be fed to babies to prevent allergy

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – New guidelines have been released with the hope of preventing the development of peanut allergy in children.

Kurt Hassenpflug and his wife are proud fans of peanut butter, so they have been waiting for the day they could introduce it to their baby Riley.

“She’s 8-months now,” Hassenpflug said. “We were probably going to try it before she turned a year old.”

But he knew common practice was stricter.

“Conventional wisdom was always to avoid the highly allergenic foods in the first couple of years with the hope that that would reduce the risk of developing peanut allergy,” allergist Dr. Thomas Flaim said.

But new scientific research shows that is no longer the case. A study of kids at high risk for developing peanut allergy ate peanuts from infancy to 5 years of age.

Results showed an 81 percent reduction in developing the allergy.

“It sort of turned conventional wisdom on its ear,” Flaim said.

Now, the National Institutes of Health released three new guidelines:

Infants at high risk – those who have severe eczema, egg allergy or both – should be introduced to peanut-containing foods at 4 to 6 months, but to also check with their doctor first Infants with mild to moderate eczema should be introduced to peanut-containing foods around 6-months old. Infants not at a greater risk can be given peanut-containing foods in their first year of life.

Though Riley is not at high risk, the new guidelines offer her parents reassurance, and they plan to give her peanut-containing foods as soon as possible.

“Whenever we can get to the grocery store,” Hassenpflug said.

If you do not know if your child is at risk, it is recommended to take them to an allergist prior to introducing them to peanut containing foods.