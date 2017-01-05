Family speaks out, offers reward on missing man last seen in October

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dariel Young turned 52 just last week, but his family hasn’t seen him since October.

Once again they’re asking for the public’s help. His longtime companion says she believes something bad happen to him.

Young vanished in October. He was last seen on Oct. 25th on Second Avenue in Albany.

It was the same day his longtime companion and mother of the couple’s three children, Debbie Brown, says she saw him, when he came to give her money at her work and she has not seen him since.

She is hoping someone will come forward with information. Albany Police are investigating the case as a missing person’s case.

Brown says it is out of character for Young to not contact his family. She says he was not employed at the time and did not have a vehicle.

“It was awful to go through his birthday,” Brown said. “His birthday for me was the worst day of my life because he wasn’t here. New Year’s Eve, it was just terrible. It’s not like him to be missing like that.”

The family has decided to offer a $1,000 reward for information.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Albany Police.