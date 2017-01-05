Down tree branch cuts power to 2,000 in Saratoga County

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – National Grid says power should be restored to the majority of the nearly 2,000 customers who were without power early Thursday morning.

Representatives for National Grid say most of the outages were due to a branch falling onto a substation around 2:30 a.m., brought down by the heavy winds in the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Crews were able to isolate the problem and remove the tree. The job now is to reset the circuits.

National Grid says most customers should have power by around 6 a.m.